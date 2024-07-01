News

News
1

Support whoever is selected as Party’s Running Mate – Afenyo-Markin

Afenyo Markin 27 Alexander Afenyo-Markin

Mon, 1 Jul 2024 Source: GNA

Majority Leader Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin has urged New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament to support whoever is selected as the party’s Running Mate for the December 7 general election.

Addressing the Parliamentary Press Corps, he emphasized respecting the party's decision-making organs and discouraged personal attacks on potential candidates.

Afenyo-Markin stressed the importance of unity and taking a cue from the National Democratic Congress, which showed solidarity when selecting their running mate.

He underscored that no one is perfect and urged colleagues to focus on the strengths of the chosen candidate and support the party's final decision.

