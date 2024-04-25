Supreme Court declares payment of wages to spouses of president and vice president uconstitutional

The Supreme Court of Ghana

In two separate rulings, the Supreme Court has deemed the payment of salaries to the spouses of the President and Vice President as unconstitutional.

The cases were brought before the court by South Dayi Member of Parliament Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor and New Patriotic Party Bono Regional Chairman Kwame Baffoe Abronye.



Mr. Dafeamekpor challenged the authority of the presidential emolument committee to recommend and approve salaries for the First and Second Ladies. Meanwhile, Mr. Abronye argued that Parliament's approval of these payments contradicted Article 71 of the 1992 constitution.

The Supreme Court, in unanimous decisions, upheld the petitions, ruling that the approval and subsequent payment of salaries and emoluments to the First and Second Ladies were unconstitutional.