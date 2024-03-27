Supreme Court dismisses Dafeamekpor's application against approval of Akufo-Addo's new ministers

Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor

The Supreme Court has rejected an application submitted by South Dayi MP, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, contesting the approval of new ministerial and deputy ministerial appointees.

Mr. Dafeamekpor’s legal action focused on the legality of recent ministerial nominations, aiming to challenge the President's authority to appoint ministers and deputy ministers without parliamentary endorsement.



However, the Supreme Court upheld the President’s constitutional prerogative to make such appointments, dismissing Mr. Dafeamekpor’s application.



During the court proceedings, it emerged that the plaintiff's legal team refused to accept certain court documents, including the notice of hearing and the Attorney General’s opposition to a temporary court order.



This revelation occurred when the case was called in court, and neither the plaintiff nor his lawyer were present.

Chief Justice, leading the bench, noted that the plaintiff's lawyer instructed staff not to accept any documents from the Supreme Court.



Despite objections, the Attorney General argued for the court to proceed with the temporary court order application, emphasizing the importance of court protocol.



After verifying the proper filing of documents, the Supreme Court allowed the temporary court order application to proceed amidst the courtroom drama.