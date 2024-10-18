Supreme Court dismisses certiorari application against KATH

Adofo filed an application claiming the High Court lacked jurisdiction

Source: GNA

The Supreme Court of Ghana has dismissed a certiorari application on October 15, 2024, brought by Kwame Adofo, former lawyer for the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), and fined him GH¢20,000 for wasting the court's time.

Adofo, while still employed by KATH, launched personal attacks against the hospital and its CEO, breaching confidentiality.



After KATH sued him for this misconduct, Adofo filed an application claiming the High Court lacked jurisdiction since his actions were already reported to the General Legal Council.

Both the High Court and Supreme Court rejected his claims, labeling the application as frivolous.



