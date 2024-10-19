Supreme Court is paving the way for a military takeover – Abraham Koomson

Abraham Koomson

Abraham Koomson, Secretary General of the Ghana Federation of Labour, has warned against the risk of military rule in Ghana, expressing concern that the current political climate may inadvertently create opportunities for a military takeover.

Reflecting on past experiences under military governance, Koomson voiced alarm over the Supreme Court's recent swift decision to stay a ruling by Speaker Alban Bagbin, which had declared four parliamentary seats vacant.



He criticized the urgency of the court’s actions, suggesting they could contribute to political instability and strain the relationship between Parliament and the judiciary.

Koomson stressed the need for stability, urging leaders to avoid actions that could further exacerbate the situation.



Read full article