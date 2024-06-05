Supreme Court strikes out IMANI, Kwesi Aning’s suit over appointment of IGP, other security heads

Supreme Court of Ghana

The Supreme Court has dismissed a lawsuit by Policy Think Tank IMANI Ghana challenging the appointment of certain security agency heads by the executive.

The plaintiffs, IMANI Ghana and security analyst Kwesi Aning, filed a notice to discontinue the case.



Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo criticized the publicizing and withdrawal of the case as "really unacceptable" and "inappropriate." The Court questioned why a widely publicized case would be withdrawn.

The plaintiffs' counsel explained the withdrawal was due to new developments, with plans to refile the case. The Court granted permission to refile the lawsuit.



