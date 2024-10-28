News

Supreme Court to hear anti-LGBTQ cases on October 31

ScScreenshot 2024 10 28 163407.png Supreme Court of Ghana

Mon, 28 Oct 2024 Source: 3news

The Supreme Court will resume hearings on October 31 regarding challenges to Ghana's Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, known as the anti-gay bill.

Journalist Richard Dela-Sky contests the bill’s constitutionality, while gender activist Dr. Amanda Odoi seeks an injunction to prevent the bill’s submission for presidential approval.

The Speaker of Parliament's legal team, previously delayed, was instructed to file disclosures within seven days.

The case has faced delays since July, prompting anti-LGBTQ bill supporters to protest and demand faster proceedings.

Source: 3news
