Supreme Court to hear parliament’s anti-LGBTQ+ case today

Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo

Source: Ghanaian Times

The Supreme Court will hear an application from Parliament regarding the anti-LGBTQ+ case today.

Filed on October 1, the application requests permission to submit a defense despite exceeding the 14-day deadline set by the court.



Justice Ellen Ofei Ayeh confirmed the court's readiness to process all necessary filings.

Tensions are rising as MP Samuel George Nartey plans a demonstration against the Chief Justice, claiming delays in the case are intentional.



The Judicial Service clarified that the Supreme Court requires all parties to file their cases as per established rules before proceeding with the hearing.



