Suspect in Big Six vandalism case ordered to undergo brain scan

The suspect who allegedly vandalized six effigies at the Airport Roundabout has been ordered by the Kwabenya Circuit Court to undergo a brain scan to assess his mental state, Graphic Online reports.

Newell Gavu, the accused, appeared before the court for the second time on September 18, and the court has requested the results of the brain scan to be available on October 4, the date of his next appearance.



A private individual filed a complaint against Gavu after witnessing him using a hammer to damage the busts of the Big Six at the roundabout while en route to work at the Kotoka International Airport around 3:00 am on Saturday, August 31.



In addition to vandalizing the monument, the suspect also destroyed several signposts in the area.



The 37-year-old suspect, who identified himself as a CCTV installer and resides in Oyarifa with his parents, provided conflicting statements during interrogation but later claimed that a spirit in his dream instructed him to destroy the statues.

The police informed the court that Gavu has a history of receiving medical treatment at the Pantang Psychiatric Hospital and had discontinued his prescribed medication, discarded his medical records, and left home.



Based on this information, the judge ordered a brain scan to determine the suspect's mental fitness for trial or the need for medical intervention.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Airport Company Limited has taken steps to replace the damaged monuments.



