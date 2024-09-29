News

Suspect in Big Six vandalism case ordered to undergo brain scan

Screenshot 2024 09 29 112612.png A private individual filed a complaint against Gavu

Sun, 29 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The suspect who allegedly vandalized six effigies at the Airport Roundabout has been ordered by the Kwabenya Circuit Court to undergo a brain scan to assess his mental state, Graphic Online reports.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live