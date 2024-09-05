News

Suspected criminals allegedly pocket GH¢470k in EOCO’s name

Thu, 5 Sep 2024 Source: The Chronicle

Four individuals, Kofi Kwain, Bright Senyo Dey, Collins Amoah, and Alhaji Abdul Isaka Razak, have been charged with extorting GH¢470,000 from the Executive Director of Ghana International Mall.

They allegedly claimed the money would be used to bribe officials at the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to drop charges against some Chinese nationals.

Additionally, Dey and Razak are accused of stealing items worth GH¢378,040 from the Mall.

All four have pleaded not guilty and were granted bail by the Accra Circuit Court, with further proceedings set for October 24, 2024.

Source: The Chronicle