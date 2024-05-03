Swift GNFS response prevents spread of fire at Anomabo premix station

Anomabo premix fuel station catches fire

A fire outbreak at a premix station in Anomabo, Central Region, left two individuals injured and numerous properties damaged.

The incident, which occurred around 8:05 am on Thursday, May 2, 2024, was swiftly contained by firefighters from ManKessim and Cape Coast Metropolitan Fire Stations.



The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) deployed foam solution to combat the blaze, preventing its escalation.

The injured were promptly taken to Anomabo hospital for treatment, while investigations into the fire's cause are ongoing.