T’di MP finances 60-bed health facility at New Takoradi

Source: 3news

Western Region Minister and MP for Takoradi, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has recounted his motivation to fund a 60-bed health facility in New Takoradi after witnessing the inadequacy of the local health centre during a 2017 gas explosion at GHUMCO.

Over 100 people were injured, and the lack of space at the health centre hindered effective care.



This spurred him to finance a state-of-the-art polyclinic, now complete with a laboratory, pediatric, obstetric, male and female surgical wards, and modern equipment.

The facility aims to provide accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare to New Takoradi and surrounding communities.



