TB Joshua, Benny Hinn, Pastor Chris, Prophet Bushiri are my children – Bishop Obinim

Obinim said when it comes to spiritual affairs Benny Hinn, Chris, TB Joshua are toddlers

In 2019, GhanaWeb culled a story from ghbase.com on an interview Bishop Daniel Obinim, the controversial Head Pastor of the International God's Way Church, where he claimed that in terms of spiritual things, he is way ahead of some notable men of God across the world.

The recent spotlight on Obinim and the revelations of the BBC on Prophet T.B. Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, have brought back this story.



Read the full report from Thursday, May 2, 2019, below:



Controversial preacher, Bishop Obinim has disclosed that renowned men of God such as TB Joshua, Benny Hinn, Pastor Chris, Alph Lukau and Prophet Bushiri are not his co-equals when it comes to spiritual affairs.



According to him when he places a curse on someone, no one can lift it. He said TB Joshua or Benny Hinn cannot reverse a curse he has placed because these men of God are nothing compared to him.



He said he can attest to TB Joshua’s teaching, prophetic and healing prowess however, when it comes to spiritual affairs, TB Joshua is a toddler.



Obinim disclosed that he is capable of doing anything including orchestrating a car accident that can terminate his enemies.



He said Benny Hinn ministry is doing quite well, however, when he ties a knot in the spiritual world, Benny Hinn can never untie the knot.



Obinim concluded that he has respect all of these men of God for the wonders they are performing but he is above all of them in the spiritual world ? adding that they are all his small boys and children in the spiritual realms and if anyone doubts him, she or he can ask any of these men of God and they’ll confirm it.



