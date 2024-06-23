News

TV3 Network – Fake news disclaimer

TV3 Network

Sun, 23 Jun 2024 Source: 3news

TV3 Network has stated that it is committed to delivering news with fairness, objectivity, and independence.

They pledged to provide accurate, unbiased, and comprehensive coverage of political events and issues, maintaining no alignment with any political party, ideology, or special interest group.

They strongly condemned the spread of fake news and misinformation and encouraged our viewers to rely on our credible sources.

Source: 3news