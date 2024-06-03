Tabulation errors must end – CODEO Boss tells Electoral Commission

Albert Arhin

Source: 3news

The National Coordinator of the Coalition for Domestic Election Observers (CODEO), Albert Arhin, has urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to eliminate tabulation errors, which he described as embarrassing.

His comments follow the EC's correction of errors in the daily registration figures during the recent limited voter registration exercise.



The EC admitted mistakes in the figures for the Upper East region and assured the public of its commitment to transparency and accuracy.

Despite challenges, the EC aims to ensure a credible voter register for the upcoming December 7 elections.



