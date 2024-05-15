Tamale Central MP calls for legislation to regulate admission form issuance by tertiary institutions

Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed

Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, a Member of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), has urged for legislation to mandate tertiary institutions to issue admission forms in proportion to available vacancies.

During a PAC session in Takoradi, Mohammed highlighted the exploitation of prospective students, noting that institutions often sell more admission forms than the available slots.



He criticized this practice, suggesting that it exploits the desperation of young people seeking educational opportunities.

Mohammed, also the MP for Tamale Central, described the situation as a syndicate among educational institutions to exploit desperate students.



He emphasized the need for legislative action to prevent institutions from profiting at the expense of aspiring students.