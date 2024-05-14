Tamale MCE inspects ongoing road projects

Sule Salifu (left) accompanied by officials from the Department of Urban Roads

The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Tamale, Hon Sule Salifu, conducted an inspection of ongoing inner-city road projects in the Changli and Dohinayili communities.

Accompanied by officials from the Department of Urban Roads in the northern region, the MCE sought to assess the progress of work being funded by the government of Ghana.



Yahaya Mahama, the project manager, disclosed that the project covers approximately 3.5 kilometers and includes filling works, road structure, paving, and drainage facilities. He noted that the construction, which commenced in January 2024, is expected to be completed within eighteen months.



Despite facing challenges such as water lines passing through the road center and the relocation of electricity poles, Mahama expressed optimism about the project's progress. He indicated that the project is currently 65 percent complete, ahead of schedule, and assured that efforts are being made to resolve the utility-related delays.



Mahama stated, “We started in January 2024 and we are about 65 percent complete. Within about four months, you can see the extent of work done – about 65%; that gives you a rough idea that the contractor is way ahead of time.”

The MCE, Hon Sule Salifu, expressed satisfaction with the work done by the contractor, particularly highlighting the well-constructed drains and compacted gravel. He announced plans to convene a meeting with Ghana Water Limited, the contractor, and metro assembly authorities to address issues related to broken pipelines and ensure water supply to residents.



Salifu reiterated the government's commitment to providing clean drinking water to every community, including Changli and Dohinayili. He mentioned a pending court case affecting the contractor's work progress and stated intentions to mediate a resolution to allow the contractor to resume work smoothly on the drainage system.



“It is our intention as a government to provide portable drinking water to every community and in fact that of Changli and Dohinayili should not be exempted.



“I have called the Regional Manager of Ghana Water Company [who is out of town but will back on Tuesday] so that we can have a joint meeting with the contractor, urban roads, assemble men and representatives of the chief palaces so that we can iron out the rough edges and make sure the people are provided with water as soon as possible,” Salifu affirmed.