Tamale Technical University gets new Vice Chancellor

Professor Bashiru Imoro Ibn Saeed

Source: GNA

Professor Bashiru Imoro Ibn Saeed, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the Tamale Technical University (TaTU) has been appointed Vice-Chancellor of TaTU to serve a four-year term.

His appointment would take effect from July 1, this year, and he would succeed the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abass Braimah.



Professor Bashiru is a renowned scholar in statistics, focusing on statistical capacity development and health care informatics.

He was promoted to the rank of Professor on August 19, 2021, and set the enviable mark of being the first Professor (terminal rank) at TaTU.



