Tamale gets new integrated waste management plant

The facility also aims to support academic research and tourism

Ghana has commissioned a new waste recycling and medical treatment plant in Tamale, capable of processing up to 1,200 tons of waste daily.

This project, part of the government's efforts to modernize waste management, will create over 2,000 jobs and help manage 99% of waste in the Northern Region.



The facility also aims to support academic research and tourism.

Traditional leaders and officials praised the partnership between the government and the Jospong Group, highlighting its positive impact on sanitation, job creation, and environmental sustainability in the region.



Read full article