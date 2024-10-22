Tanker drivers threaten to face off with Police outriders over incessant attacks

The union demands immediate action

Source: 3news

The Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union has raised alarms over violent attacks by police outriders, putting their drivers' safety at risk.

Union Chairman George Teye Nyaunu, in a press conference, described frequent assaults, including a severe incident where a driver was gravely injured.



The drivers report being targeted by police outriders for not stopping at specific locations.

Despite repeated attempts to engage the Inspector General of Police, there has been no response, leaving the union frustrated.



The union demands immediate action to ensure their members' safety, warning that without intervention, they may resort to drastic measures.



Read full article