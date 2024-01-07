Tano Aniwa forest: CHRAJ petitioned to investigate Forestry Commission officials

Illegal mining has been reported in the Tano Aniwa forest | File photo

Two Ghanaian experts based in Germany, Sulemana Issifu and Dr Jacob Sarfo, have formally petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate allegations of negligence by Forestry Commission officials resulting in the destruction of the Tano Aniwa forest by illegal miners.

Issifu and Dr Sarfo, both Directors of Research for the Centre for Climate Change and Food Security, accuse the Forestry Commission officials in the Enchi district of the Western Region of administrative negligence, failure, and omissions in upholding their mandate as outlined in the Forestry Commission Act (571).



The act according to the petition mandates the commission to safeguard all forest reserves against destruction, illegal exploitation, pillage, and desecration.



Situated 3km north of the village of Gyomoro and 20km west of Asankragua town on the main Asankragua–Enchi road, the Tano Aniwa forest reserve is adjacent to the Tano-Ehuro Forest Reserve and shares a boundary with Yoyo Forest Reserve.



Covering an area of 15,300 ha, the forest is part of the Tano River watershed, featuring a moist evergreen ecosystem and serving as a habitat for several threatened bird species, including the Vulnerable Yellow-bearded greenbul, White-breasted guinea fowl, and Sharpe's Apalis, among others.



It is recognised as an Important Bird and Biodiversity Area by BirdLife International.



Despite its ecological significance, the Tano Aniwa forest has suffered from illegal mining activities, with Forestry Commission officials in the area being accused of negligence.



The petitioners highlight a report detailing the extensive destruction caused by illegal miners, alleging that officials were aware of the environmental devastation but did not take appropriate action.

The petition suggests that if these allegations are proven true, the officials may have violated their oaths of office and neglected their responsibilities.



The petition calls for an investigation to establish the facts surrounding their conduct.



The petitioners emphasize the need for accountability and adherence to the Forestry Commission's mandate to protect and preserve vital forest reserves.



Below is the full petition:



GALAMSEY: PETITION TO INVESTIGATE OFFICIALS OF THE FORESTRY COMMISSION OF THE ENCHI DISTRICT FOR ADMINISTRATIVE NEGLIGENCE



1. We are citizens of the Republic of Ghana, currently domicile in Germany, and collectively have expertise in microbial ecology, agroecology, sustainable agriculture, climate change, and plant-microbe interaction. We are also the Directors of Research for the Ghanaian-based not for-profit organisation, Centre for Climate Change and Food Security.



2. Cognizant of our responsibilities under article 41 of 1992 constitution, we invoke your investigative powers under article 218 (b) and bring forth this petition against officers of the Forestry Commission of the Enchi district in the Western Region of Ghana for administrative negligence, failure, and omissions.

3. Per the Forestry Commission Act (571), the commission is mandated to protect all forest reserves against destruction, illegal exploitation, pillage, and desecration.



4. This petition is triggered because it is our belief that officers of the Forestry Commission in the Enchi district have failed to discharge their responsibilities as particularised under point 3 supra.



5. Our accusation is based on a news report filed by multimedia journalist and Ghana Journalists Association’s journalist of the year, Mr. Erastus Asare Donkor. Refer to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mjy1Y-FSlwA.



6. Briefly, the report reveals chilling details of monumental destruction of the Tano Aniwa forest by illegal miners while officers of the commission sat by, though according to the report, they were fully aware of the environmental carnage of the forest but decided to countenance it. By this, if proven to be true, they would have violated their oaths of office, and neglected their responsibilities, making their conduct investigable to establish the facts surrounding their conduct.



7. For context, the Tano Anwia forest is one of the most important biodiversity areas of not just Ghana, but the world. The forest is home to very rare and important organisms, including birds, granting it international recognition. Refer to https://www.keybiodiversityareas.org/site/factsheet/6330.



8. For further context, galamsey is an ungodly act that has beset our country, threatening our very existence as a country as it destroys and poisons the very things that sustain human lives such as the soil, water, plants, and the ecosystem as a collective. Many experts, including myself, have sounded the alarm about impending catastrophe if this trajectory continues. Refer https://www.myjoyonline.com/sulemana-issifu-galamsey-a-looming-ecological-catastrophe/



9. We contend that time is rife for every state institution, including CHRAJ to use its powers to assist to tame this demon called galamsey, before our beloved country gets extinct. In this regard, all state institutions sleeping on the job must answer for their negligence before competent bodies like CHRAJ.

10. Consequently, we demand as follows:



a. CHRAJ investigate the conduct of the officers of the Forestry Commission to establish the truth or otherwise within the remit of article 218



(b) of the 1992 constitution and other relevant laws; b. if 10 (b) supra is true, CHRAJ investigate if their conduct is animated by corruption and other malfeasances;



c. CHRAJ impose sanctions, where necessary and applicable.



11. In conclusion, we believe CHRAJ has both the power and responsibility to join the fight against the ungodly act of galamsey, and that, this will be the first step to exercising that power and responsibility for the safety of ourselves and the next generation.



12. We are ready to assist CHRAJ to get to the bottom of this matter should we be called upon and look forward to hearing from you soon on this grave matter of national character.



13. Accept our assurances of the highest order. Corresponding petitioner

Sulemana Issifu Sulemana



+4915217593128



Co petitioner



Dr Jacob Sarfo



+491782124937