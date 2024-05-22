Taskforce seizes smuggled cooking oil at Tetteh Quarshie Roundabout

The smuggled oil entered Ghana through unapproved routes to evade taxes and import duties

A joint taskforce led by the Tree Crop Development Authority (TCDA) has intercepted three Man Diesel cargo trucks smuggling cooking oil at the Tetteh Quarshie roundabout in Accra.

Dr. Paul Amaning, the taskforce leader, disclosed that National Security operatives received intelligence about the vegetable oil being illegally transported from Togo.



Dr. Amaning stressed that these smuggling activities represent a substantial loss to criminal networks attempting to bypass legal channels.



The taskforce aims to ensure that locally produced cooking oils dominate the market, boosting the economy and creating jobs.

Dr. Amaning warned market women and the general public to avoid smuggling vegetable oil through land borders.



The taskforce, with Customs Preventive Division personnel, escorted the seized trucks to the Airport branch for official examination. The owners of the confiscated cooking oil have been asked to provide necessary documentation for a review by the Ghana Revenue Authority—Customs Division.



The joint taskforce includes members from the TCDA, the Oil Palm Development Association of Ghana (OPDAG), the Ghana Revenue Authority—Customs Division, and National Security.