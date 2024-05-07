Taxi driver sentenced to 20 years for robbery in Kade

The first count of robbery occurred on March 14, 2024

In a case heard at the Asamankese Circuit Court, 42-year-old taxi driver Kwabena Nyame from Kade in the Eastern Region was sentenced to 20 years in hard labour for robbery.

The presiding judge, His Honour Abass Abubakari Adams, handed down the sentence after Nyame pleaded guilty to two counts, receiving ten years for each count to be served concurrently.



According to Mybrytfmonline reports, the first count of robbery occurred on March 14, 2024, when Nyame and an accomplice, Shawfiw Ibrahim, 29, an illegal miner, attempted to rob the Goil Filling Station at Subi near Kade. The second count took place on April 14, 2024, also in Kade.



According to Detective Chief Inspector Wisdom Banson, the accused and his accomplice had planned the robberies beforehand. They had approached a friend, Abass Muftar, who worked as a night watchman at the Goil Filling Station, to join them in the robbery.



When Muftar refused, they tried to persuade him to provide them with a pump action gun that was assigned to him for security, but he declined.



Later, on April 28, 2024, Nyame transported passengers to Otumi with his taxi cab. There, he met witnesses Edward Ampomah and Francis Abina, who were armed and dressed in traditional regalia.

Nyame showed them the victim's house in Adompo, a suburb of Kade, where they planned to rob. Unbeknownst to Nyame, the witnesses were cooperating with the police to set a trap for the robbers.



As planned, Nyame and his accomplice arrived at the victim's house later that day, fired shots into the air to intimidate him, and forcibly took his phone.



However, the police, who were lying in wait, intervened and arrested Nyame. His accomplice, Ibrahim, managed to escape but was later apprehended at a filling station in Kade.



During Nyame's arrest, a face mask and a jack knife were found in his possession. Ibrahim was arrested at his hideout at the Star Oil Filling station in Kade. Both men were charged with the offences after the completion of the investigation.