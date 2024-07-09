News

Teacher Recruitment: It’s unjust and a violation of our rights – Graduate Teachers demand posting

Screenshot 2024 07 09 095210.png They are calling for equal opportunities for employment

Tue, 9 Jul 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

A group of unemployed university and diploma graduate teachers in Ghana is demanding that the government recruit them to teach in public schools.

They argue that it's unfair for the government to recruit graduate teachers from colleges of education and neglect them.

The coalition has petitioned the President, stating that the exclusion of university graduates and diploma holders from the teacher recruitment process is unjust and violates their constitutional rights.

They are calling for equal opportunities for employment and emphasizing the importance of rectifying this injustice.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com