Teachers in Makaranta will be paid by government if I become president – Alan

Source: 3news

Alan Kyerematen, leader of the Movement for Change, has promised to place teachers at Arabic schools (Makaranta) on a government salary scheme if elected.

Speaking at the launch of Zumunta, the Zongo wing of his movement, in Darkoman, he criticized the NDC and NPP for neglecting Zongo communities despite their support.



Kyerematen also vowed to include Zongo chiefs on the Hajj Board, replacing political appointees.

His visit to the Ablekuma North Constituency was met with strong support, as many residents expressed frustration with the major political parties and rallied behind his vision for change.



