News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Tears flow as O’Reilly SHS students stabbed to death is buried

OreilyScreenshot 2024 10 19 093039.png Edward, a General Arts student, was fatally injured by a classmate on September 2

Sat, 19 Oct 2024 Source: otecfmghana.com

Edward Borketey Sackey, an 18-year-old final year student at O’Reilly Senior High School, has been laid to rest following a tragic stabbing incident.

The burial service took place at his family home in Spintex, Accra, drawing emotional tributes from family members dressed in mourning attire.

Edward, a General Arts student, was fatally injured by a classmate on September 2, leaving his loved ones devastated.

Visuals shared by TV3 captured the heart-wrenching scene as his mother and relatives mourned their profound loss.

Read full article

Source: otecfmghana.com