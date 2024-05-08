Technical issues at voter registration centres have been resolved – EC

Electoral Commission (EC)

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has announced the successful resolution of technical challenges that marred the Limited Voter Registration on its inaugural day.

The EC revealed that issues such as faulty machines and network disruptions hindered the registration process for some potential voters on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.



In a released statement, the EC clarified that internet connectivity problems at various registration centers led to delays in commencing the registration exercise.



However, by midday, the majority of these technical glitches had been rectified, allowing for the smooth continuation of the registration process nationwide, the EC confirmed.

Assuring the public of their vigilance, the Commission pledged to closely monitor the registration proceedings and promptly tackle any further obstacles that may arise.



They urged all eligible individuals to seize the opportunity and register to vote in their respective districts, emphasizing the importance of active participation in the electoral process.



