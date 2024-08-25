Telegram CEO Pavel Durov arrested at French airport

Pavel Durov

Source: BBC

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov was arrested by French police at Le Bourget Airport, reportedly under a warrant related to the messaging app's failure to curb criminal activities, including drug trafficking and child exploitation.

Durov, a 39-year-old billionaire with dual citizenship in the UAE and France, is accused of not adequately moderating content on Telegram.



The app, popular in Russia and former Soviet states, has faced criticism for its lax moderation.

Russian officials condemned the arrest, calling it a double standard by the West.



Elon Musk publicly supported Durov, highlighting concerns over free speech.



