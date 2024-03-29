Tema General Hospital: Greater Accra Health Director clarifies circumstances of infant's death

Tema General Hospital

Dr. Akosua Agyeiwa Owusu-Sarpong, the Greater Accra Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), has refuted claims that a three-day-old baby died at the Tema General Hospital on Tuesday, March 26, due to a power outage.

According to her, investigations conducted by the hospital revealed that there was indeed a power outage that evening, during which their generators initially functioned but later encountered a fault that took about two hours to rectify.



She emphasized that despite the blackout, all monitors in the ward where the babies were housed remained operational, ensuring that necessary care was provided.



In an interview with JoyNews, Dr. Owusu-Sarpong said: “So if a baby died, it is not as a result of the baby not receiving the necessary care as a result of the power outage because all the machines were working.”

Backing her claims, she added: “So the storage in the various equipments were working and every baby on that ward received the necessary treatment and support each baby was supposed to receive.”



Meanwhile, Rashida Abubakar Tetteh, the mother of the deceased infant, has spoken out about the tragic loss of her child, which she attributes to the power outage on Tuesday, March 26.



The 24-year-old mother, who is currently admitted to the Post C-S ward of the hospital, shared her heart-breaking experience during an interview on Adom FM.