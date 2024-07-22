Tema MCE denies raising political temperature

The NDC subsequently, in a statement, cautioned the NPP

Source: GNA

Yohane Amarh Ashitey, the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive and NPP parliamentary candidate for Tema East, has denied accusations from the NDC of inciting political tension.

The NDC had alleged that Ashitey was involved in the removal of a campaign poster of their flag bearer, John Dramani Mahama, from a billboard at the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) premises.



Ashitey countered that the removal was a response to public complaints about the non-partisan stance of the TMA, which aims to avoid politicizing its premises.

He labeled the NDC's claims as baseless and politically motivated, urging calm and reaffirming the TMA’s commitment to neutrality and peace.



