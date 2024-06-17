Tema Port receives container vessels christened Kota Tema

The Kota Tema vessel

Source: GNA

The Tema Port has received the Kota Tema, a massive container vessel with a capacity of 7,000 TEUs, on its maiden voyage.

The Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority (GPHA) has committed to providing infrastructure and facilities to efficiently handle ships and cargo.



The Tema Port is a hub for West Africa, receiving containers for onward distribution to other countries in the sub-region.

The GPHA and Meridian Ports Services (MPS) are working together to strengthen their partnership and improve port operations. The GPHA is investing in marine crafts and equipment to handle increased traffic and larger vessels.



