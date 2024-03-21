Tema Traditional Council bans drumming and noise-making from April 26 to May 18

Tema Traditional Council

The Tema Traditional Council has informed the public, especially residents within the Tema Traditional Area, about the upcoming customary ban on drumming and noise-making.

The ban is scheduled to commence from Friday, 26th April 2024, to Saturday, 18th May 2024. During this period, activities such as burials, funerals, playing of music, drumming, and other forms of noise-making are prohibited within the Traditional Area.



The Council clarified that the ban covers a wide area, including Tema Newtown and its environs, Ashaiman, Zeenu, Kubekro, Adigon, Saasabi, Klangon, Adjei Kojo, Sakumono, and Adjeiman.



Residents in these areas are urged to comply with the directive to avoid any confrontations with the Council's representatives.

The Council emphasized the need for cooperation and understanding from all individuals and groups within the Traditional Area.



They urged everyone to respect the ban and abide by the directive to prevent any potential conflicts with the Council's representatives, as has been experienced in the past.



In conclusion, the Council called for the support and cooperation of the community during this period. They stressed the importance of adhering to the ban to ensure a peaceful and harmonious observance of the customary practice.