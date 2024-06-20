Ten companies express interest in Saglemi Housing Project – Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Source: GNA

The Minister of Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has announced that 10 local and international companies have expressed interest in completing the Saglemi Affordable Housing Project.

The companies have visited the project site and are preparing their proposals, which are due by July 8.



The government plans to select a private developer or consortium to complete the project, which was initially funded with a $200 million loan but requires an additional $100 million to complete.

The government promises a transparent selection process and will publish all bids, evaluation reports, and the final contract.



Read full article