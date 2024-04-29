Tension in Gonjaland as Yagbonwura refuses to stand to greet Akufo-Addo

Drama unfolded in Gonjaland as Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale (I), the Overlord of Gonja Traditional Area, declined to stand up to greet President Akufo-Addo during a Durbar event.
During the 48th Annual Congress of the Gonjaland Youth Association and the 1st Anniversary of the Gonja Overlord's enskinment, President Akufo-Addo approached Yagbonwura to exchange greetings, but the latter remained seated, gesturing with raised hands to indicate he wouldn't rise from his throne.
In a video circulating on soscial media, some officials from the Yagbonwura Palace were heard directing insults at President Akufo-Addo for expecting the king to stand up before greeting him.
Social media reactions have predominantly criticized Akufo-Addo's actions, with some highlighting the cultural significance of the Yagbonwura's decision not to rise for greetings.
Prez @NAkufoAddo went to meet the Yagbonwura yesterday & again demanded that the Overlord stands up to greet him. The Yagbonwura stood his grounds and told the arrogant President, NO.— Elikem E. K. Kotoko ???????? (@ElikemKotoko) April 28, 2024
Surprisingly, he was taken there by the MP for Damongo @SamuelAJinapor who should know better. pic.twitter.com/wY2wnrjvrA