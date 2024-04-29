Tension in Gonjaland as Yagbonwura refuses to stand to greet Akufo-Addo

Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale (I)

Drama unfolded in Gonjaland as Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale (I), the Overlord of Gonja Traditional Area, declined to stand up to greet President Akufo-Addo during a Durbar event.

During the 48th Annual Congress of the Gonjaland Youth Association and the 1st Anniversary of the Gonja Overlord's enskinment, President Akufo-Addo approached Yagbonwura to exchange greetings, but the latter remained seated, gesturing with raised hands to indicate he wouldn't rise from his throne.



In a video circulating on soscial media, some officials from the Yagbonwura Palace were heard directing insults at President Akufo-Addo for expecting the king to stand up before greeting him.



Social media reactions have predominantly criticized Akufo-Addo's actions, with some highlighting the cultural significance of the Yagbonwura's decision not to rise for greetings.