News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Tension mounts in Koforidua as youth protest against a concert at Sports Stadium

KoftownScreenshot 2024 10 03 144223.png Similar concerts at Accra and Kumasi stadia caused severe damage

Thu, 3 Oct 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Youth and sports presenters in Koforidua are protesting a music concert set for October 11-12 at the Koforidua Youth Resource Center, as it clashes with ongoing Division One League matches.

They fear the concert, featuring Medikal, could damage the recently rehabilitated pitch.

The protesters, who plan to petition the National Youth Authority and the Regional Football Association, are urging organizers to relocate the event to protect the stadium.

Similar concerts at Accra and Kumasi stadia caused severe damage, leading to bans from the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Read full article

Source: starrfm.com.gh