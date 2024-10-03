Tension mounts in Koforidua as youth protest against a concert at Sports Stadium

Similar concerts at Accra and Kumasi stadia caused severe damage

Youth and sports presenters in Koforidua are protesting a music concert set for October 11-12 at the Koforidua Youth Resource Center, as it clashes with ongoing Division One League matches.

They fear the concert, featuring Medikal, could damage the recently rehabilitated pitch.



The protesters, who plan to petition the National Youth Authority and the Regional Football Association, are urging organizers to relocate the event to protect the stadium.

Similar concerts at Accra and Kumasi stadia caused severe damage, leading to bans from the Confederation of African Football (CAF).



