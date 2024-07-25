Tensions escalate as Nkoranza Traditional Council challenges Mo Paramount Stool’s Territorial Claims

Nana Baffoe IV has called for respect for traditional boundaries

In the Bono East Region, the Nkoranza Traditional Council, led by Nana Kwame Baffoe IV, is challenging the Mo Paramount Stool's recent actions, including installing a new chief for the Mo Traditional Area and claiming lands traditionally recognized as part of Nkoranza.

The Council argues that these actions encroach on their established territories and undermine the authority of the long-serving Kintampohene, Nana Awiti Kuffour.

Nana Baffoe IV has called for respect for traditional boundaries and cessation of the Mo Stool's claims to prevent escalating conflict.



