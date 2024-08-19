Teshie Shooting: Residents accuse three State Ministers of exacerbating chieftaincy dispute; 3 injured

The shooting occurred during a traditional festival

On August 12, 2024, three residents of Teshie were injured in a shooting incident amid the ban on drumming and noise-making, despite a court order against the Traditional Council.

The shooting, allegedly by the Accra Regional Police Anti-Land Guard Unit, occurred during a traditional festival.



Injured victims include Noah Adjetey and Kai Sowah, who were treated at LEKMA Hospital, and Ablorh Boye, who was transferred to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital with severe injuries.

Residents have accused NPP officials—Henry Quartey, Titus Glover, Modekai Quarshie, and Dr. Okoe Boye—of exacerbating traditional disputes.



The community demands an investigation, compensation for victims, and the release of a pending fact-finding report on the matter.



