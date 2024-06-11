News

Thailand cancels controversial tourist tax amid opposition

Thailand Visa Exte.png The government is also extending visa stays for tourists, remote workers, students and retirees

Tue, 11 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Thailand has scrapped the proposed 300 THB ($8.2) tourist tax, initially set for February 2023, following significant opposition from the private sector.

