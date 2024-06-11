Thailand cancels controversial tourist tax amid opposition

Thailand has scrapped the proposed 300 THB ($8.2) tourist tax, initially set for February 2023, following significant opposition from the private sector.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin announced on June 8 that the tax would be cancelled, suggesting that allowing more tourists without additional fees would boost spending on shopping and other activities, ultimately benefiting the economy more.



Previously, it was reported that foreign visitors arriving by air would be charged $8.84, while those entering by land or boat would pay 150 THB starting June 2023.



However, a poll conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) in early June 2024 revealed widespread dissatisfaction with the government's performance, with about 70% of respondents expressing doubts about the government’s ability to address the country's issues effectively.

In addition to cancelling the tax, Prime Minister Srettha highlighted ongoing discussions with Apple to establish a Start-up Center at Chiang Mai University Science and Technology Park, aiming to finalize an agreement by 2025.



The government is also extending visa stays for tourists, remote workers, students, and retirees to boost tourism, allowing travelers from 93 countries to stay up to 60 days, up from 57 countries previously.



