The 8 years of Keta Development neglect

For eight years, Keta and Anlo have faced neglect and unfulfilled promises from the government, resulting in despair and anger among residents.

Severe tidal waves devastated the area, with little government aid following.



Promised projects, such as a landing beach and the Keta Port, remain incomplete.



The rejection of Keta FC’s request for an AstroTurf facility further highlights the neglect.

The tragic death of a local youth, Maya, underscores the community's frustration.



Residents demand improved water and electricity access, completion of promised projects, and justice for Maya, urging the government to address these long-standing issues.



