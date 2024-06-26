Mahama with The Buzstop Boys

Source: YEN News

The Buzstop Boys, a sanitation volunteer group, have visited former President John Mahama at his Cantonment office to discuss their initiatives and goals.

Mahama praised the group for their dedication to creating a cleaner Ghana and promised his support.



The Buzstop Boys have undertaken various projects, such as cleaning streets, clearing bushy roads, and desilting gutters.

Mahama emphasized the importance of sanitation and mentioned that plastic waste management would be a key focus in his party’s manifesto for the upcoming elections. He encouraged the group, highlighting their role in nation-building and raising awareness about their efforts.



