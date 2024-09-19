The Ghana Elections Project backs calls to audit voter’s register

The Commission has agreed to meet with NDC leaders to discuss their concerns

Source: 3news

The Ghana Elections Project (TGEP) has called for an independent audit of the voter register ahead of the December 7 General Elections, criticizing the Electoral Commission's lack of responsiveness to the issue.

TGEP's statement, released on September 19, 2024, condemns the Commission’s dismissive attitude and stresses the importance of building public trust.



This follows a protest by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) demanding the audit.

The Commission has agreed to meet with NDC leaders to discuss their concerns.



TGEP urges the Commission to conduct the audit to ensure electoral integrity and prevent disenfranchisement.



