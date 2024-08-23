The NDC has not said categorically that they won’t sign peace pact – NPC

Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi

The National Peace Council is optimistic that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will sign the peace pact before the December elections, despite the party outlining conditions.

The NDC, led by National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, listed six conditions, including implementing recommendations from the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election probe.



The Peace Council’s Chairman, Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, expressed confidence in resolving the NDC's grievances through discussions.

He emphasized that the Council remains open to dialogue and believes the NDC will ultimately commit to the peace pact, even if some issues are beyond the Council's control.



