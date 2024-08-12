The NPP intentionally collapsed our businesses, taken over our concessions, and handed them over to the Chinese – Small Scale Miners

President Michael Kojo Peprah claims the government's anti-galamsey efforts have failed

The Small Scale Miners Association accuses the NPP government of intentionally collapsing their businesses through a ban on mining, allowing politicians and cronies to seize concessions and partner with Chinese nationals.

President Michael Kojo Peprah claims the government's anti-galamsey efforts have failed, leading to hardship for local miners, many of whom face imprisonment.

He criticizes Vice President Bawumia for remaining silent on these issues and announces plans to present policy demands to political parties, seeking fairer treatment and responsible mining practices for Ghanaians.



