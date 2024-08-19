News

News
‘The NPP means a rigging business’ – Asiedu Nketia on manifesto launch

Asiedu Nketiaaah.png Johnson Asiedu Nketia

Mon, 19 Aug 2024 Source: onuaonline.com

NDC Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia has accused the NPP of preparing to rig the upcoming December 7 elections.

He criticized the Electoral Commission (EC) for not releasing the voter register to political parties ahead of the exhibition set for August 20, which prevents proper scrutiny.

Nketia also raised concerns about missing biometric devices, suggesting they could be used for secret voter registration.

He claimed the NPP's manifesto launch was a distraction from the EC's failures.

Read full article

Source: onuaonline.com