The New False: “Cheddar-inspired” masquerade billboard pops up

Source: TIG Post

A mysterious billboard resembling ‘The New Force,’ led by Nana Kwame Bediako (Cheddar), has appeared with the name ‘The New False.’

Located in Shiashie, the billboard features a masked figure and provocative phrases suggesting a potential political movement.



The billboard’s intent and leadership remain unclear, but its resemblance to ‘The New Force’ and its cryptic message, “is coming,” indicate it might be using similar tactics to capture public interest ahead of the 2024 elections.

The emergence of ‘The New False’ has sparked curiosity and speculation about its goals and affiliations.



