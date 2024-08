Manasseh Azure Awuni retracted and apologized for incorrectly attributing a $28 million debt to businessman Ibrahim Mahama in his book, “The President Ghana Never Got.”

Awuni clarified that the debt was owed by Mahama's company, Engineers and Planners Company Limited, not Mahama personally.

The author has committed to correcting this error in future editions and the online version of the book.



