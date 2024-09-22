‘The arrogance of power, greed, and selfishness displayed by some appointees pushing us into opposition’ – NPP UK

Kingsley Adumattah Agyapong

Kingsley Adumattah Agyapong, chairman of the UK branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), warns that arrogance among party appointees could jeopardize their chances of breaking the eight-year electoral cycle.

He acknowledges the achievements of President Akufo-Addo but criticizes the selfishness and disrespect from some within the party, which is alienating voters.



Agyapong urges the party to change its attitude, communicate better with the public, and acknowledge past supporters to regain trust.

He emphasizes that the party's success hinges on humility and respect for Ghanaians, not just on their past accomplishments.



