The ‘cheapest’ group of people on earth are Christians - Rev. Abraham Lamptey

The General Overseer of the Believers House of Worship International, Rev. Abraham Lamptey, has said that Christians in the current dispensation are more concerned about how they can satisfy their physical desires.

According to him, it is easier to convince Christians with money or anything that will satisfy their hunger than the extent to which they love God and serve him diligently.



The pastor stated that any Christian who resorts to doing things that do not conform to the will of God cannot be termed a true believer due to their lack of faithfulness.



Speaking in an interview with Kwasi Pratt on Kingdom FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Rev. Abraham Lamptey fumed about the rate at which Christians have lost love for God but are concerned about their interests.



“If something causes you to reject your faith then you are not a true believer. A Muslim will never do that, if you are led by your stomach you'll end up in the toilet. The cheapest and the most affordable group of people on earth now are Christians.



"Any amount can buy the believer because we are not stubborn in the faith, we are hungry by the faith. We are Christians because of hunger and not because we love Christ. So if somebody else feeds a Christian, they will vote for the person and leave the one they worship with,” he lamented.



He remarked when he was quizzed on what he makes of selling of items in churches which seems to be a norm in the house of God in recent times.

