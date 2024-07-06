“The choice of NAPO as Bawumia’s Running Mate was an endorsement and reward for his anti-Volta Region comment” — James Gunu

James Gunu, Volta Regional Secretary for NDC

The appointment of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's running mate has sparked criticism from Hon. James Gunu, Volta Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Gunu asserted that Prempeh's selection, known as NAPO, rewards his past controversial remarks about the Volta Region, suggesting a broader agenda of neglect by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Gunu expressed deep concerns over the perceived marginalization of the Volta Region under the NPP, fearing further neglect with NAPO's new role.



