News
The debate will expose Bawumia – Jantuah

Kwame Jantuah121.png Kwame Jantuah

Fri, 12 Jul 2024 Source: 3news.com

Kwame Jantuah of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP) believes a presidential debate between Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama would expose Bawumia on issues like food inflation and commodity prices.

NDC's Abraham Amaliba argues that there is no need for a debate, as the economic issues are evident, noting that Mahama's tenure had a better exchange rate.

Dr. Bawumia, eager for the debate, accuses Mahama of avoiding it to hide the emptiness of his policies.

The debate challenge has garnered interest, with many calling for such an event to compare the candidates' visions for Ghana.

